Why California's King Tides Are Fun and Frightening

Ahead of the release of the governor's budget, KQED has learned that Gavin Newsom will propose a new program aimed at young inmates. It would give them the chance to leave state prisons with college degrees, vocational training and other rehabilitation.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

At UC Santa Cruz Thursday, more than 200 people rallied to support graduate teaching assistants and campus workers who have been on strike since November. A big issue for the protesters is the high cost of housing.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU

Some of 2020's highest tides will start hitting California's coast on Friday. They're known as king tides. As part of our series, "Spacing Out with Danielle Venton," we visited San Francisco's Embarcadero to learn more

Guest: Danielle Venton, KQED Science