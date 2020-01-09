Where and When to See King Tides in the Bay Area This Weekend

Some of 2020’s highest tides will start rolling into the Bay Area Friday. These king tides, as they are colloquially known, occur when the aligned gravitational pull of the sun and moon generate extreme waves that can rise a few feet higher than usual.

These days, the tides are frequently observed as a preview of a climate-change-driven rise in sea level, and how it might affect coastal communities.

The California King Tides Project lists about a dozen viewing events in the Bay Area, plus more throughout the state, taking place Friday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 12.

The first opportunity to see king tides in action begins at 10 a.m. Friday with a stroll along San Francisco’s Embarcadero, where forecasters predict waves to reach a high of 6.91 feet at 10:35 a.m.

If you can’t make it in person, California State Parks is hosting a Facebook Live stream.

Other weekend high tide events include a guided kayak and paddle board tour along the Napa River and a habitat restoration project in Oakland’s salt marshes, both on Saturday, and a hike through the wetlands of Marin’s China Camp State Park on Sunday.

This link contains a full list of events. Below is an interactive map showing the times and locations of this weekend’s high (and low) tides. Use the plus and minus signs on the lower left side of the map to zoom in and out.

At Seaplane Harbor near San Francisco International Airport, forecasters expect high tides above 8 feet this weekend. Farther south in Redwood City, they may reach over 9 feet.

People who want to see the tides in person can upload their photos to the California King Tides Project’s interactive map. The project’s website also reminds folks to watch their footing when they view or photograph the high water:

“The most important thing to remember is to be safe! Take extra precautions when you walk on slippery areas or near big waves, and always be conscious of your surroundings and the weather conditions. Don't turn your back on the ocean!”

These extreme high tides occur several times a year. If you can’t get out to see them this weekend, there's always the next round: Another set is expected to roll into the Bay Area Feb. 8 and 9.