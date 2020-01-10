'Returning as Good Neighbors': For Young Prisoners, Newsom Proposes Rehab Program

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has promised to focus on rehabilitation in state prisons, on Friday will propose a new program for young offenders that he says will resemble a college campus more than a state lockup — and let them access more educational, therapeutic and vocational opportunities.
The proposal to create a “youth offender rehabilitative community” at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla will build on an existing program in place at that prison and nine others since 2015. Called the Youth Offender Program, it lets inmates committed to prison before their 22nd birthday access more rehabilitative programs than other inmates — and mentor one another.
Part of his 2020-2021 state budget, Newsom will propose spending $6.2 million in the first fiscal year on the program and $10.1 million each year after that to help create a campus-style environment where young inmates will live, work and study; hire extra staff; and create new partnerships with outside entities, including Fresno State University.
His office said the program will be modeled after successful initiatives in Norway and elsewhere. In a statement, Newsom noted research showing how differently — and positively — the brains of young adults can respond to rehabilitation.
“This proposal is in line with making our prison system more focused on preparing returning citizens for life on the outside,” Newsom said.