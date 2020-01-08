Newsom Seeks $750M for Homeless Services and Shelter in Proposed Budget

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an executive order Wednesday to address California's homelessness epidemic by proposing a $750 million fund to pay for rent subsidies for the homeless, help communities build more affordable housing and support boarding houses.

Newsom also directed the state to provide a slew of state resources including travel trailers, vacant hospitals and state-owned land to provide temporary housing and services.

“The state of California is treating it as a real emergency – because it is one,” Newsom said in a statement.

The fund would still need to be approved by the state Legislature as part of the state budget process. Money for the fund would come from a one-time installment from the general fund, and then Newsom is hoping private companies and philanthropists will donate to keep it running.