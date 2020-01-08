Newsom Seeks $750M for Homeless Services and Shelter in Proposed Budget
The California Report

Newsom Seeks $750M for Homeless Services and Shelter in Proposed Budget

Erika Aguilar
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to create a $750 million fund to address California's homelessness epidemic. (Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an executive order Wednesday to address California's homelessness epidemic by proposing a $750 million fund to pay for rent subsidies for the homeless, help communities build more affordable housing and support boarding houses.

Newsom also directed the state to provide a slew of state resources including travel trailers, vacant hospitals and state-owned land to provide temporary housing and services.

“The state of California is treating it as a real emergency – because it is one,” Newsom said in a statement.

The fund would still need to be approved by the state Legislature as part of the state budget process. Money for the fund would come from a one-time installment from the general fund, and then Newsom is hoping private companies and philanthropists will donate to keep it running.

There are an estimated 151,278 individuals who are homeless in California, according to the latest federal count. That’s a 16.4% increase over the last year and the largest homeless population the state has seen since at least 2007. Driven by the spike in California, the nation’s homeless population increased by 2.7% this year, according to a federal government report.

In San Francisco alone, about 8,000 people were counted in the streets or in shelters representing a 17% increase from 2017.

Newsom’s executive order asks state departments, including CalTrans, to identify state-owned property that counties, cities and nonprofits can temporarily use to provide shelter and related health and social services. The order directs his administration to identify some of the properties, so long as it doesn't delay the development of affordable housing.

Certain counties and cities could qualify to receive travel trailers and modular tent buildings. Vacant or decommissioned hospitals, clinics and fairgrounds are on the table as well, especially in areas where entire communities became homeless overnight in destructive wildfires. Also, a “strike team” is being formed to help local governments address homelessness on the streets.

The executive order come two days before Newsom is expected to release details of his proposed budget. Also in his proposed budget is $695 million to expand Medi-Cal to pay for housing and supportive services for the chronically homeless. Programs such as recuperative care or navigation centers try to keep people from making repeat visits to emergency rooms or expensive healthcare clinics by offering housing and medical needs at home.

To address mental health, he's proposing $24.6 million to start a six-year pilot program in three counties that would find housing in the community for people deemed incompetent to stand trial, instead of them staying in state mental hospitals.

Newsom said compassion for those who are homeless “isn’t allowing a person suffering a severe psychotic break or from a lethal substance abuse addiction to literally drift towards death on our streets and sidewalks.”

President Trump has dogged California and its Democratic leadership for its homelessness epidemic since his visit last spring, and even threatened to impose tough policies if the state doesn't make significant improvements.

But Newsom isn’t taking all the responsibility for ending homelessness. He said local government leaders are “critical to implementing homeless solutions in their own communities.”

"Californians are demanding that all levels of government — federal, state and local — do more to get people off the streets and into services — whether that’s emergency housing, mental health services, substance abuse treatment or all of the above,” Newsom said in the statement.

As part of his executive order, the state will develop accountability metrics that are tied to funding, which will measure whether local governments are making progress on getting people off the streets and into shelter. The governor’s office didn’t make clear what those metrics are in its press release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

