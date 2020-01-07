It's Round 3 for SB 50, S.F. Senator's Controversial Transit Housing Bill

In shelving the bill, Portantino called it "a well-intentioned effort to help solve our state’s housing crisis" but one that might trigger a chain of unintended consequences, including discouraging cities from developing new transit systems that would require higher-density zoning along their routes.

Portantino said he preferred offering cities incentive rather than imposing mandates and hoped delaying Wiener's bill until 2020 would "result in a more targeted legislative effort."

The amendments Wiener and his allies formally introduced late Monday night attempt to answer concerns heard from cities and advocates for lower-income Californians: first by offering local governments some flexibility in how they implement SB 50's requirements, second by including a clause that would ensure low-income residents are given priority for the new housing units the bill requires in their neighborhoods

The bill's new language on local flexibility would give cities the option of crafting their own housing plans as long as those blueprints create at least the same number of new units as SB 50 would. To ensure that housing commitment is met, city plans would be subject to review by the state Department of Housing and Community Development and the Governor's Office of Planning and Research.

Cities' plans would also be barred from resulting in increased vehicle travel and would be required to distribute new housing equally among affluent and lower-income areas.

"A city could not just push all of its development into some remote area that's not connected to jobs or transit," Wiener said in a Monday media call on the amendments. "And a city could not say we're going to put all of our density into low-income neighborhoods and communities of color but maintain more low-density zoning in more affluent areas."

The "neighborhood preference" provision in the amended bill would give local residents priority for 40% of new units developed under the law and designated for low, very low and extremely low income households.

Those provisions leave the heart of SB 50, most of which would take effect Jan. 1, 2023, largely unchanged. The bill's central proposal — requiring cities in the 15 counties with populations of 600,000 or more to approve buildings in the four- to five-story range near train stations and along the busiest bus lines — is intact. In the Bay Area, that requirement would apply in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

In less populous counties, cities with 50,000 or more residents would be required to allow buildings 15 feet higher than the current maximum for residential or mixed-use structures. Bay Area municipalities that could be affected include San Rafael, Santa Rosa, Vallejo, Fairfield and Vacaville.

The bill leaves in place a provision that would alter single-family zoning throughout the state by allowing property owners to build up to four units of housing on vacant parcels or to convert existing buildings into fourplexes.

The bill also continues to grant a five-year delay for implementation, until 2026, for areas designated as "sensitive communities" — those peopled mostly by renters and low-income residents and which may have experienced high rates of racial segregation, poverty and exposure to environmental hazards.

Wiener said Monday the changes in the bill reflect intensive consultation with local government officials "who have said, 'We understand what you're trying to do with this bill, we support what you're trying to do with this bill, but can you please give us some additional flexibility, because every city has unique features.'"

The legislation could come up for its final vote in the state Senate by the end of January and will still faces a series of hurdles, including a lengthy Assembly amendment process, before becoming law.

Wiener said he is confident that with an increasingly diverse collection of supporters — including business, labor, community groups, affordable housing groups, environmental groups, senior organizations and college student associations — the bill is gaining momentum.

"I think what it says is that more and more people understand that while SB 50 is not a silver bullet ... it's a big part of addressing our housing crisis," Wiener said.

It remains to be seen whether the SB 50 amendments will win over local officials and their constituents who have fought Wiener's proposal from the beginning and hold sway with his legislative colleagues. One test will come in San Francisco, where Wiener served on the Board of Supervisors.

The board voted 10-1 last month to call for major changes to the bill that went well beyond the amendments that Wiener unveiled Monday.

Separately, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority board — which is comprised of the full Board of Supervisors — called on Wiener to address concerns about SB 50's impact on transportation and infrastructure needs.

Wiener acknowledged Monday that he still hasn't reached agreement with community housing activists on language that would better protect vulnerable communities from gentrification and displacement. He said negotiations are continuing.

He'll hear Tuesday from one group of activists when he appears at Oakland City Hall for a formal unveiling of his updated bill.

Moms 4 Housing, a group supporting two women who have taken up residence in a vacant West Oakland building without the owner's permission, has called for a protest at the event.