Large Prison Company Sues California Over Ban on Private Detention

One of the nation’s largest private prison companies is suing to block a new state law that aims to phase out for-profit immigration detention centers and prisons in California.
The GEO Group Inc. argues that AB 32, which went into effect Jan. 1, interferes with federal government operations including immigration enforcement. The company maintains that, as a federal contractor, it has immunity from from state control.
“The unlawful effect of AB 32 is to undermine and eliminate the congressionally funded and approved enforcement of federal criminal and immigration laws,” according to the complaint, filed on Monday in federal court in San Diego.
The Florida-based corporation estimates it will lose $250 million per year in revenue if it's forced to close its seven facilities in the state as their contracts expire.