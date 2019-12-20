ICE Poised to Sign New For-Profit Detention Contracts Before California's Ban Begins

Just days before a new state law takes effect, aimed at phasing out for-profit prisons and detention centers, federal authorities could enter into multi-million dollar contracts with private companies to continue jailing thousands of immigrants in California.

A statewide coalition of immigrant advocates is calling on California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to sue U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over what they see as an effort to undermine the law, AB 32, which goes into effect Jan. 1.

The solicitation for detention services by ICE was issued less than a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 32 in October. It calls for four contractor-operated “turnkey ready” facilities that could hold more than 5,200 detainees combined.

Immigration authorities have not yet publicly announced any awards for the contracts, which could last up to 15 years. But contracts for housing, guard and transportation services could start as early as Dec. 20, according to ICE’s request for proposals.

ICE is rushing to lock in long-term deals with current for-profit prison companies, said Grisel Ruiz, an attorney with the Immigrant Legal Resource Center in San Francisco, a member of the Dignity Not Detention coalition.

“It was just a ruse, an attempt to just extend these existing contracts and try to get them signed before January 1,” said Ruiz. “We are hoping our California attorney general will respond and pursue legal action against the federal government. This is a clear example of the federal government circumventing California law.”

Becerra’s office declined to comment on whether the attorney general was considering taking action.