Police Arrest 6 Suspected Gang Members in Killings of 4 Men at Backyard Party in Fresno

Fresno police said Tuesday they have arrested six suspected gang members in the shooting deaths of four men at a backyard gathering of family and friends that they believed was a rival gang's party.
Gunmen entered the back of a Fresno home through an unlocked gate on Nov. 17, using semiautomatic weapons to open fire on people watching a football game in the backyard. Four people were killed and six were wounded.
Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said at a news conference that the suspects were all self-admitted members of the Mongolian Boys Society gang who were retaliating against a rival gang called the Asian Crips — which the suspects believed was responsible for killing the brother a member of their gang hours earlier.