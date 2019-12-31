Police Arrest 6 Suspected Gang Members in Killings of 4 Men at Backyard Party in Fresno

"We know now that this was a retaliatory shooting towards the gang believed responsible for Randy Xiong's death," Hall said.

Billy and Randy weren't related, and Randy wasn't a gang member, said Fresno police spokesman Mark Hudson. But Randy's brother was a member of the Mongolian Boys Society, Hall said.

Fresno police served 19 search warrants on Dec. 26, recovering the other gun used in the slayings, which had been stolen from Oklahoma, Hall said. Besides the two guns used in the attack, authorities also recovered about a dozen other weapons and $46,000 in cash believed to be tied to drug activity.

Also arrested in connection with the shooting were Anthony Montes, 27; Jhovanny Delgado, 19; Pao Vang, 19; Porge Kue, 26; and Johnny Xiong, 25. Sia Vang is wanted, police said.

Hall didn't identify the shooters but said all six planned the attack. The six arrested were being held on bail of about $11 million each; it's unclear if they had lawyers.

All the victims were of Hmong descent and the shooting rattled the central California city, home to the second-largest Hmong community in the U.S.