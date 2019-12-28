Transgender Opera Singers Take Enormous Risks to Live Authentically
The California Report Magazine

Transgender Opera Singers Take Enormous Risks to Live Authentically

28 min
KQED News Staff
Jana McIntyre (left) and Lucia Lucas (right) in the 2019 production of 'Don Giovanni' at the Tulsa Opera. (Emily Steward)

The human voice is ultrasensitive.

Even a minor head cold or a small amount of stress can make you feel like there’s a car alarm going off in your throat.

So if the human voice is responsive to even tiny amounts of change, the shift for someone undergoing something as massive as gender reassignment can be nothing short of cataclysmic.

Elliot Franks, Lucia Lucas and Breanna Sinclairé are three California opera singers who all happen to be transgender.

This week we revisit Chloe Veltman's story about the enormous risks the three of them have taken to live their authentic lives.

