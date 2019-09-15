Bay Area Soprano Elliot Franks Learns to Sing With a Whole New Baritone Voice

"I think I sort of trained myself to deal with that feeling of being wrong," Franks said. "Because I knew I had to, to be going on in my career and to do any auditions for anything. I had this female voice, and that was what people were expecting to see. And I cleaned up pretty well back then."

He felt fairly comfortable with continuing on in this way for a long time.

"If I could have stayed just as I was and done all my auditions in a suit and tie, that would have been the best of all possible worlds," Franks said.

But as he headed into his 40s, Franks experienced a professional and personal crisis.

Due to irreconcilable differences with a conductor, Franks said he lost his most personally fulfilling and stable singing job, and he also broke up with his longtime partner. He started worrying about other people’s perceptions of his gender identity.

"I found as I got older, I was more concerned with how other people [perceived me], if I told them about myself or they found out through other channels," Franks said. "It bothered me that it would make people uncomfortable or upset people."

Franks had a couple of gender reassignment surgeries and started thinking about taking testosterone.

This was a long and hard decision.

When someone takes testosterone, it not only tends to make them hairier and increases their muscle mass, but it also lowers the voice.

"The testosterone thickens the vocal fold," explained voice speech pathologist Sarah Schneider, who specializes in working with transgender singers at UCSF.

But learning a new lower-pitched way of speaking and singing often comes with enormous challenges. "Some people describe it as feeling locked in," Schneider said. "They're not quite sure how to navigate the lower voice."

Franks agonized about what taking male hormones might do to his beautiful soprano voice.

"I often heard people talking to me about how moved they were about my performance," he said. "How vocally I had moved them, but also dramatically. And I always took that as a great compliment."

But he figured he was aging out of his favorite opera roles anyway.

"And I thought, well, you know, I'm never going to be a young man. That's gone," Franks said. "But I can at least be a middle-aged, chubby guy, and maybe feel a little more comfortable in my own skin."

So six years ago, at the age of 50, Franks started taking testosterone.

Franks regrets not starting his hormone treatment earlier. He said his voice might have adapted more easily to the changes when his vocal cords were younger and more flexible.

He has largely withdrawn from professional singing.