Singer Breanna Sinclairé Moves Past Homelessness and Abuse in Pursuit of Operatic Stardom

Sinclairé said the regular beatings eased up after her parents got divorced when she was around 13. She got accepted to the Baltimore School for the Arts and soon found her community among the crowd of misfits.

But she continued to struggle with her identity there, especially when it came to singing in the choir.

Sinclairé was stuck with the guys in the tenor section. And it felt wrong.

"And so I continually fought with who I was in high school," she said.

It was also in high school that she came face to face with a transgender woman for the first time.

"I was just like, 'Oh my God, like, she's so gorgeous!' I didn't know that even existed," Sinclairé said.

Sinclairé went off to the California Institute of the Arts for her undergraduate degree. It was during her junior year there, with the help of friends, that she began her physical transition.

"I had a party when I got my first hormones at Cal Arts," Sinclairé said.

She knew she’d embarked on a difficult journey.

"I'm 6-foot-2, so transitioning for me took a lot of work to get to where I am today," Sinclairé said, laughing.

It wasn’t just a question of taking hormones and undergoing surgery to transform her appearance into the statuesque, glamorous woman she is today. Sinclairé's transformation basically turned her entire life upside down.

"My family kind of disowned me," she said. "I didn't have much support."

During her transition, in the summer of 2010, she hit a low. Sinclairé said she’d saved up and flown across the country with a plan to study singing with a coach in New York.

She said the lessons fell through. The coach stopped returning her emails after she told him she was transitioning.

Then a roommate threw all of her stuff out onto the street.

"He said that he felt uncomfortable with me living there because of who I was," Sinclaire said.

She was homeless for more than two months in New York City. She said she sometimes slept in Central Park. Her only belongings were the couple of dresses and a black purse she’d managed to rescue from the trash.

"I put aside the singing," Sinclaire said. "Because when you're homeless, you're not getting employment and you're on the street, your mind is focused on survival."

One day, something unbelievable happened to Sinclairé — the sort of thing that usually only happens in the movies.

A man saw her while she was standing on the street. They struck up a conversation.