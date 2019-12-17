California Freelance Journalists Sue Over New State Law Regulating 'Gig' Workers

The law, AB 5, was passed by the state legislature earlier this year and is set to take effect Jan. 1. The bill makes it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees, who are entitled to minimum wage and benefits such as worker's compensation. It establishes the nation's strictest test on who qualifies as an employee and could set a precedent for other states to follow.

The livelihood of many freelance writers, editors and photographers would be threatened by an “irrational and arbitrary” limit of 35 submissions per year, per client, before they would be considered employees, the lawsuit says.

That requirement draws “unconstitutional content-based distinctions about who can freelance,” the lawsuit argues, noting that “the government faces a heavy burden of justification when its regulations single out the press.”

The bill’s author, Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez of San Diego, did not immediately comment, nor did Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is named in the lawsuit. Gonzalez did respond on Twitter to criticisms from some freelance reporters and photographers.