How Maria Isabel Bueso Beat Back the Trump Administration
Search
X
Donate
The Bay

How Maria Isabel Bueso Beat Back the Trump Administration

23 min
Alan MontecilloFarida Jhabvala Romero
Maria Isabel Bueso just before speaking on September 6, 2019 in front of UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland during a rally held by the California Nurses Association, health care providers and community members to protest her impending deportation. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

Maria Isabel Bueso and her family have waited months to learn whether they could stay in the country. Bueso has lived in the Bay Area for 16 years under a special immigration status in order to get treatment for a rare genetic disease. In August, she received a letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services demanding that she leave the country. But Bueso became a leading advocate on behalf of hundreds of immigrants who received similar letters, and her story highlighted the harm of President Trump’s sweeping immigration policies.

And on Dec. 6, Bueso got word that she can stay in the U.S. for at least two more years.

Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED immigration reporter

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.