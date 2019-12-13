How Maria Isabel Bueso Beat Back the Trump Administration

Maria Isabel Bueso and her family have waited months to learn whether they could stay in the country. Bueso has lived in the Bay Area for 16 years under a special immigration status in order to get treatment for a rare genetic disease. In August, she received a letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services demanding that she leave the country. But Bueso became a leading advocate on behalf of hundreds of immigrants who received similar letters, and her story highlighted the harm of President Trump’s sweeping immigration policies.

And on Dec. 6, Bueso got word that she can stay in the U.S. for at least two more years.

Guest: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED immigration reporter