'Advocating for My Own Life:' Bay Area Woman Getting Lifesaving Care Faces Deportation

Maria Isabel Bueso has overcome many challenges as a result of the debilitating genetic disease she was born with that eventually left her confined to a wheelchair, breathing through a device and reliant upon weekly treatments to survive.
She trained to become a dance teacher, and now is an instructor, and she graduated summa cum laude from California State University, East Bay — where she set up a scholarship fund for students with disabilities. She also advocates for people with her disease and other rare illnesses, traveling to Washington, D.C., to lobby for medical research.
But now Bueso is fighting for her life once more after immigration authorities told her, and her family, to leave the U.S. by mid-September — or face deportation to her home country of Guatemala.
“Now I feel like I'm advocating for my own life,” Bueso, 24, of Concord, said Thursday.
'Pulling the Plug on a Respirator'
Bueso and her family have lived in the U.S. under "deferred action," a form of temporary humanitarian relief that they renewed every few years.