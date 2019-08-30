'Advocating for My Own Life:' Bay Area Woman Getting Lifesaving Care Faces Deportation

When she was 7, doctors in the Bay Area invited Bueso to participate in a clinical trial for a new drug to treat her condition — mucopolysaccharidosis type VI. In 2003, her family moved to California from Guatemala. The clinical trial eventually led to federal approval for the treatment.

People with Bueso’s disease lack an enzyme that allows the body to break down certain sugars. The genetic mutation leads to very short stature, because the skeletal system cannot develop normally, as well as pulmonary, heart and other problems.

Every week, Bueso receives an intravenous infusion of medicine at the hospital in Oakland. Harmatz said the treatments have extended her life many years beyond what Guatemalan physicians had predicted when Bueso was a child.

Without the weekly treatment replenishing the missing enzyme, Bueso would die in six to 12 months, said Dr. Paul Harmatz, a pediatrician at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital and Bueso's physician.

It seemed Bueso had finally reached a sense of stability until mid-August, when she got a letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) informing her she was no longer authorized to stay in the country and had 33 days to leave or face deportation. The medicine she needs to survive is not available in Guatemala.

“It’s devastating,” said Harmatz, who led the clinical trial Bueso entered 16 years ago. “I would never even contemplate stopping enzyme therapy on a patient with this type of disease. It would be literally pulling the plug on a respirator.”

Bueso was getting her weekly IV infusion at UCSF when she learned the news.

“My mom and I, we started crying together. I started shaking. I was pale,” said Bueso. “It was just a shock for me because I depend on that treatment.”

'A Hunt to Restrict Immigration'

In early August, USCIS stopped considering requests for medical deferred action. The only exceptions will be for military families, said an agency spokeswoman who declined to be identified.