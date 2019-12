A Petaluma man named David Ward died last week shortly after a sheriff’s deputy put him in a neck hold, according to the Sonoma County sheriff's office. Neck restraints came into national consciousness after the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner in New York. We don’t know whether Ward’s death was caused by the police restraint, but KQED has learned that the officer involved has lied about using this kind of hold before.

Guest: Sukey Lewis, KQED criminal justice reporter