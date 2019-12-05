More Women Allege Sexual Assault by Lyft Drivers, Say Company Didn’t Protect Them

Twenty women are suing San Francisco-based Lyft, alleging they were sexually abused by their drivers and accusing the ride-hail company of ignoring their complaints, attorneys for the victims said Wednesday.

The alleged assaults, which include rape and groping, happened across the country in states including California, New York, Tennessee and Ohio. Some of the women reported the attacks to police; ultimately, some of their attackers were charged and at least three of them pleaded guilty while one was found guilty. Many of the women reported the assaults to Lyft, with some saying saying they didn't get updates from the company about their complaints.

Eight of the women were assaulted after Lyft was sued by another group of 14 women in San Francisco in early September.