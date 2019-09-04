14 Women Allegedly Assaulted by Lyft Drivers Sue the Company

Fourteen women who were allegedly assaulted by their Lyft drivers sued the San Francisco-based ride-service company Wednesday. They allege Lyft is acting negligently by not doing enough to prevent assaults by its drivers and not cooperating with law enforcement. The lawsuit argues Lyft does this because it has a financial incentive to recruit as many drivers as possible.

"They knew about this issue but they've done nothing about it," said attorney Steve Estey, who represents the 14 women. "Instead you'll see they're focusing on increasing their market share, which just exposes more women to being sexually assaulted."

According to the lawsuit, attorneys uncovered 100 cases of reported sexual assault by Lyft drivers in California over a one-year period between 2015 and 2016. Estey added that his law firm is pursuing a separate potential lawsuit against Uber with similar allegations.

The lawsuit claims that Lyft allows people who have convictions or pending complaints of sexual assault to continue driving for the platform, does not performs adequate background checks on its drivers, and does not have an appropriate or transparent internal reporting process.

"This lawsuit is a little bit different than the others that have been filed against Lyft," Estey said, "because not only does it allege that Lyft failed to take precautions to protect its passengers, it also alleges that the app that the people use is defective. And that the app actually enables these drivers to rape and sexual assault."