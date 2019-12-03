Duncan Hunter Hops to a Guilty Plea

Rep. Duncan Hunter has pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds for his own personal use.

The vaping congressman and his wife, Margaret — who pleaded guilty last June — used campaign funds for everything from buying jewelry to flying the family rabbit across the country.

Duncan Hunter has decried his criminal case as a politically-motivated "witch hunt."

Unless President Trump pardons Hunter, he'll likely be spending some time behind bars.

Speaking as a cartoonist, I will miss him and his rabbit terribly.