As Criminal Trial Looms, Duncan Hunter Will Resign His Congressional Seat

Facing a potentially messy trial over alleged systematic campaign finance violations, Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter is expected to plead guilty and resign the San Diego seat he has held for 11 years.
Last year, Hunter was charged with 60 criminal counts accusing him and his wife and former campaign treasurer of using more than $250,000 in campaign contributions for personal expenses; including groceries, dental bills, golf outings and weekend getaways with a woman other than his wife.
Hunter, a former Marine who initially dismissed the indictment as a political witch hunt, told KUSI "It's important not to have a public trial for three reasons, and those reasons are my kids."
Hunter's ex-wife Margaret, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in June, acknowledged using $500 to cover the cost of flying the family pet rabbit, Eggburt, across the country. That allegation careened across the Twittersphere when it was first revealed.
Hunter, whose 50th congressional district is heavily Republican, squeaked by Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in the midterm election last year, even as he was under indictment.