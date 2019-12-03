Appeals Court in San Francisco Weighs Third-Country Asylum Restrictions

A three-judge panel at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is considering the legality of a Trump administration policy that effectively bars most Central American migrants at the southern border from seeking asylum in the United States.

Under the administration’s so-called third-country rule, non-Mexicans are ineligible for asylum if they fail to apply for protection in a country they cross en route to the U.S., with very limited exceptions.

After an emergency request by the government, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allowed the asylum restrictions to be implemented in September, while the case is litigated in lower courts.

That ruling came after months of legal wrangling, with a federal judge in Oakland blocking the policy nationwide, and the 9th Circuit issuing a more limited injunction.

During a court hearing on Monday, the 9th Circuit examined whether the asylum restrictions violate federal immigration law. The appellate judges seemed skeptical of again halting the policy nationwide. But they also suggested the Trump administration had failed to adequately examine safety conditions for asylum-seekers in Mexico or Guatemala before issuing the third-country rule in July.