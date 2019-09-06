Judge in Oakland May Reinstate Nationwide Bar on Asylum Restrictions 
The California Report

Judge in Oakland May Reinstate Nationwide Bar on Asylum Restrictions 

Farida Jhabvala Romero
Migrants wait to be processed and loaded onto a bus by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after being detained on June 02, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. The location is in an area where migrants frequently turn themselves in to Border Patrol and ask for asylum after crossing the border. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A federal judge in Oakland has indicated he may once again order a nationwide halt to a Trump administration policy that disqualifies most migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border from obtaining asylum in this country.

Under the administration’s rule, which took effect July 16, immigrants are ineligible for asylum if they crossed another country en route to the U.S. without seeking protections there first. That effectively eliminates asylum for the tens of thousands of Central Americans who travel through Mexico each month and seek refuge in the U.S.

At a hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar heard arguments over whether to restore an earlier nationwide injunction that he ordered July 24 to temporarily block the so-called “third country rule” while it is challenged in court.

Tigar’s initial injunction was limited on August 16 by a three-judge panel at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The judges declined the federal government’s request to dissolve the ban completely, but they restricted it to the nine western states within the appeals court’s jurisdiction, reasoning the judge hadn’t shown enough evidence to support a nationwide halt. That meant the new asylum restrictions began applying to migrants who crossed the border into Texas and New Mexico, but not into California and Arizona.

But the appellate judges also ruled that Tigar retained jurisdiction to “further develop the record” to support extending the suspension to the rest of the country. That opened the door for plaintiff organizations to ask Tiger to consider additional evidence and restore the nationwide injunction on the third country rule.

Tigar said he would issue a decision in coming days. This comes as the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court last month to intervene and allow it to fully implement the asylum restrictions.

The new asylum policy was challenged in a lawsuit brought by four California-based immigrant rights groups that provide legal aid to asylum seekers.

At Thursday’s hearing in Tigar’s courtroom in Oakland, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, Al Otro Lado, Innovation Law Lab, and Central American Resource Center of Los Angeles said the partial injunction doesn’t make sense because they often represent asylum seekers outside the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction, or represent people who came to California after entering the country through Texas and New Mexico.

The organizations also claimed they'll bear significant costs and workload from having to operate under a patchwork of asylum restrictions across the U.S.

U.S. Justice Department attorney Scott Stewart argued that additional evidence submitted by plaintiffs failed to show that the third country rule must be halted nationwide.

“They are essentially repackaging arguments they already made,” said Stewart. “We knew their operations were nationwide and the 9th Circuit still deemed the record insufficient.”

Stewart also argued that the appellate judges did not grant Tigar the authority to fully block the asylum restrictions once again. But Tigar seemed unconvinced.

“What would be the purpose of developing the record on a nationwide injunction if I didn’t have authority to issue one?” he asked Stewart.

Government officials maintain the third country policy is needed to reduce the influx of Central American migrants seeking asylum protections at the southern border, which the administration says has overwhelmed the country’s immigration system.

“This interim rule will help reduce a major 'pull' factor driving irregular migration to the United States,” said Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan, announcing the third country rule on July 15.

Under American law, people can request asylum when they arrive in the U.S. regardless of how they enter. The law makes an exception for those who have come through a country considered to be "safe," pursuant to an agreement between the U.S. and that country.

Canada and the U.S. have a "safe third country" agreement. But the U.S. doesn't have one with Mexico. The Trump administration announced an agreement this summer with Guatemala, but the country's incoming president said last month that Guatemala would not be able to uphold the deal reached by his predecessor.

The administration says that “loopholes” in current laws allow migrants to ask for asylum, whether or not they have legitimate claims, and then be released into the U.S. while their cases are decided by an immigration judge, which can take years.

Between 2017 and 2018, asylum applications increased by nearly 70%, according to government figures.

The majority of migrants apprehended by U.S. authorities at the southern border are Central American families and children. Many say they are fleeing extreme violence and that their governments fail to protect them.

The Trump administration rule includes exceptions for people who were denied protection claims elsewhere or were victims of human trafficking. But immigrant advocates argue that the policy shatters asylum protections established by Congress four decades ago.

“The stakes in this case could not be higher,” said Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney representing the plaintiffs. “This rule we're talking about effectively would end asylum at the southern border for everyone except Mexicans who don't have to transit through a third country. So we believe that it's clearly unlawful.”

