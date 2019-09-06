Judge in Oakland May Reinstate Nationwide Bar on Asylum Restrictions 

At a hearing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar heard arguments over whether to restore an earlier nationwide injunction that he ordered July 24 to temporarily block the so-called “third country rule” while it is challenged in court.

Tigar’s initial injunction was limited on August 16 by a three-judge panel at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The judges declined the federal government’s request to dissolve the ban completely, but they restricted it to the nine western states within the appeals court’s jurisdiction, reasoning the judge hadn’t shown enough evidence to support a nationwide halt. That meant the new asylum restrictions began applying to migrants who crossed the border into Texas and New Mexico, but not into California and Arizona.

But the appellate judges also ruled that Tigar retained jurisdiction to “further develop the record” to support extending the suspension to the rest of the country. That opened the door for plaintiff organizations to ask Tiger to consider additional evidence and restore the nationwide injunction on the third country rule.

Tigar said he would issue a decision in coming days. This comes as the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court last month to intervene and allow it to fully implement the asylum restrictions.

The new asylum policy was challenged in a lawsuit brought by four California-based immigrant rights groups that provide legal aid to asylum seekers.

At Thursday’s hearing in Tigar’s courtroom in Oakland, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant, Al Otro Lado, Innovation Law Lab, and Central American Resource Center of Los Angeles said the partial injunction doesn’t make sense because they often represent asylum seekers outside the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction, or represent people who came to California after entering the country through Texas and New Mexico.

The organizations also claimed they'll bear significant costs and workload from having to operate under a patchwork of asylum restrictions across the U.S.

U.S. Justice Department attorney Scott Stewart argued that additional evidence submitted by plaintiffs failed to show that the third country rule must be halted nationwide.

“They are essentially repackaging arguments they already made,” said Stewart. “We knew their operations were nationwide and the 9th Circuit still deemed the record insufficient.”

Stewart also argued that the appellate judges did not grant Tigar the authority to fully block the asylum restrictions once again. But Tigar seemed unconvinced.

“What would be the purpose of developing the record on a nationwide injunction if I didn’t have authority to issue one?” he asked Stewart.

Government officials maintain the third country policy is needed to reduce the influx of Central American migrants seeking asylum protections at the southern border, which the administration says has overwhelmed the country’s immigration system.

“This interim rule will help reduce a major 'pull' factor driving irregular migration to the United States,” said Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan, announcing the third country rule on July 15.

Under American law, people can request asylum when they arrive in the U.S. regardless of how they enter. The law makes an exception for those who have come through a country considered to be "safe," pursuant to an agreement between the U.S. and that country.