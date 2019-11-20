PG&E Power Shutoffs Underway Across 18 Counties, Could Affect 150,000 Customers

Outside the Bay Area, morning shutoffs were also phased in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties. Additional customers could be affected by planned blackouts later in the day.

The utility will begin restoring power following a weather "all clear," which is expected at 8 a.m. Thursday for all counties, though the utility says some shutoffs could last 48 hours or more.

Winds are expected to pick up through the day as humidity drops across the region.

Sustained winds of more than 45 mph with gusts up to 73 mph were observed at a PG&E weather station on Mount St. Helena at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.