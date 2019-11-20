PG&E Power Shutoffs Underway Across 18 Counties, Could Affect 150,000 Customers

PG&E reduced the area — and the number of customers — affected by threatened blackouts Wednesday significantly from earlier estimates due to improving weather conditions. On Monday, the utility said more than 303,000 customers might lose power.
Five Bay Area counties were removed from the potential shutoff list — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara.
PG&E said in a media briefing Tuesday it hopes to dramatically reduce the frequency, scale and scope of the power shutoffs.
“It’s our commitment, and we’re making that commitment very publicly, that next year we will not be in this situation. That we’ll be able to protect the public in ways that aren't as terribly disruptive as they are today," said Andy Vesey, CEO of PG&E Co., the utility division of PG&E Corp.
The company's equipment has been found responsible for starting several catastrophic fires, including last year's Camp Fire, which killed 85 and destroyed about 14,000 homes in the Butte County city of Paradise and surrounding communities. The blaze was the deadliest and most destructive fire in state history.
Here are the number of customers, medical baseline customers, communities affected and anticipated power restoration date from PG&E, updated Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.