PG&E Power Shutoffs Underway Across 18 Counties, Could Affect 150,000 Customers
Search
X
Donate
The California Report

PG&E Power Shutoffs Underway Across 18 Counties, Could Affect 150,000 Customers

Don Clyde
PG&E power lines in Oakland during an unprecedented power cut by the utility to a large swath of Northern and Central California on Oct. 11, 2019. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

PG&E rolled out preemptive power shutoffs across 18 counties in parts of the North Bay and Sierra foothills Wednesday morning in an effort to keep its equipment from sparking wildfires amid gusty wind conditions and heightened fire danger.

The phased blackouts, which are expected to affect about 150,000 customers, or at least 350,000 people, began at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in Napa, Solano and portions of Sonoma counties.

Related Coverage
Loading

Outside the Bay Area, morning shutoffs were also phased in Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba counties. Additional customers could be affected by planned blackouts later in the day.

The utility will begin restoring power following a weather "all clear," which is expected at 8 a.m. Thursday for all counties, though the utility says some shutoffs could last 48 hours or more.

Winds are expected to pick up through the day as humidity drops across the region.

Sustained winds of more than 45 mph with gusts up to 73 mph were observed at a PG&E weather station on Mount St. Helena at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

PG&E reduced the area — and the number of customers — affected by threatened blackouts Wednesday significantly from earlier estimates due to improving weather conditions. On Monday, the utility said more than 303,000 customers might lose power.

Five Bay Area counties were removed from the potential shutoff list — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara.

PG&E said in a media briefing Tuesday it hopes to dramatically reduce the frequency, scale and scope of the power shutoffs.

“It’s our commitment, and we’re making that commitment very publicly, that next year we will not be in this situation. That we’ll be able to protect the public in ways that aren't as terribly disruptive as they are today," said Andy Vesey, CEO of PG&E Co., the utility division of PG&E Corp.

The company's equipment has been found responsible for starting several catastrophic fires, including last year's Camp Fire, which killed 85 and destroyed about 14,000 homes in the Butte County city of Paradise and surrounding communities. The blaze was the deadliest and most destructive fire in state history.

Here are the number of customers, medical baseline customers, communities affected and anticipated power restoration date from PG&E, updated Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.


Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.