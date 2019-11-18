With High Winds Returning, PG&E Says It Will Shut Off Power in 22 Counties

With a new onslaught of high winds forecast to sweep bone-dry Northern California starting Tuesday night, PG&E notified customers in 22 counties it's likely to impose another round of "public safety" blackouts this week.

The utility said late Monday morning the preemptive power shutoffs could affect a total of 264,000 customers, or roughly 600,000 people, in an area stretching from the East Bay through the North Bay to the northern Sierra Nevada.

The Bay Area counties the utility has put on notice include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano. The shutoffs are designed to minimize the chance power lines will touch off wildfires during periods of heightened fire danger.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office issued a Nixle alert saying a blackout could occur about 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the utility beginning to restore power after an "all clear" Thursday morning.

The driving force behind the threatened shutoffs is a return of the windy weather that prompted four October blackouts affecting more than 2 million people in PG&E's 70,000-square-mile service area.