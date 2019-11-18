With High Winds Returning, PG&E Says It Will Shut Off Power in 22 Counties
With High Winds Returning, PG&E Says It Will Shut Off Power in 22 Counties

Dan Brekke
The Sebastiani Theatre and much of downtown Sonoma went dark during the last PG&E power shutoff on Oct. 10, 2019. Sonoma is once again on the list of affected cities for this week's power shutoff due to high fire danger.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With a new onslaught of high winds forecast to sweep bone-dry Northern California starting Tuesday night, PG&E notified customers in 22 counties it's likely to impose another round of "public safety" blackouts this week.

The utility said late Monday morning the preemptive power shutoffs could affect a total of 264,000 customers, or roughly 600,000 people, in an area stretching from the East Bay through the North Bay to the northern Sierra Nevada.

The Bay Area counties the utility has put on notice include Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano. The shutoffs are designed to minimize the chance power lines will touch off wildfires during periods of heightened fire danger.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office issued a Nixle alert saying a blackout could occur about 4 p.m. Wednesday, with the utility beginning to restore power after an "all clear" Thursday morning.

The driving force behind the threatened shutoffs is a return of the windy weather that prompted four October blackouts affecting more than 2 million people in PG&E's 70,000-square-mile service area.

The National Weather Service offices for the Bay Area and the Sacramento Valley-northern Sierra region issued fire weather watches on Sunday because of the forecast gusty conditions.

In a forecast updated Monday morning, the Bay Area NWS office says winds over the higher hills, ridges and mountains in the East Bay and North Bay will increase to 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. The highest terrain, such as Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County and Mount Saint Helena on the Lake-Sonoma-Napa county border, could see gusts as high as 60 mph, forecasters say.

PG&E Sunday night announcement said that in response to the forecast, it was considering turning off power for part of Wednesday and Thursday to as many as 250,000 customers — or at least 500,000 people — in 19 counties from the North Bay to the northern Sierra.

Those totals were increased to 264,000 customers in 22 counties Monday.

The potentially affected counties outside the Bay Area include: Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

As the potential blackouts approach, the utility activated an online address lookup tool that will allow customers to see whether a power shutoff is under consideration for their area.

