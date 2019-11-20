Some Oil Well Permits On Hold After 'Crisis' Outside of Bakersfield

Pacific Gas and Electric is scaling back its plan to shut off power to portions of 18 counties Wednesday. Still, 150,000 customers in Northern California may be affected by the utility's estimates.

Students Return after High School School Shooting in Santa Clarita

Yesterday, students at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.. were allowed to return to their school for the first time since last week's mass shooting. Officials allowed students to visit briefly to collect things they left behind during that shooting, which left three students dead, including the shooter.

Reporter: David Wagner, KPCC

State regulators are halting new permits for now for an oil extraction method that's been linked to a series of oil spills at Chevron wells near Bakersfield. Meanwhile, experts have been ordered to study conditions in the part of Kern County's Cymric oil field which is the site of one of the largest oil spills our state has seen in years.

Guest: Ted Goldberg, KQED News Editor

Homelessness Activist Protests by Squatting in Vacant West Oakland Home

A formerly homeless woman has moved into a vacant house as part of a protest against housing speculation and the region's vast trove of empty homes.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED