Fresno's Hmong Community Reels After Deadly Shooting

Fresno police say they're looking for at least two suspects in this weekend’s Fresno shooting that left four people dead and six wounded at a football watching party. All of the victims were members of the Southeast Asian Hmong community. Police they’re establishing a gang task force to investigate the shooting, but none of those who attended the gathering appeared to have gang ties.

Executives from Pacific Gas and Electric, along with representatives from SDG&E and SoCal Edison, testified before state lawmakers yesterday in Sacramento.

Reporter: Jeremy Siegel

And here’s some good news and bad news for California renters.

The good news? New state rent control cap will soon kick in.

The bad news? Before they do, some tenants are getting eviction notices.

Reporter: Tiffany Camhi

California on Monday sued the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging that Juul Labs deliberately marketed and sold its flavored nicotine products to teenagers.

Reporter: Holly McDede