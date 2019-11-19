Fresno's Hmong Community Reels After Deadly Shooting
KQED News Staff
Police at the scene of a mass shooting in Fresno on Nov. 17, 2019. (Alex Hall/KQED)

Fresno police say they're looking for at least two suspects in this weekend’s Fresno shooting that left four people dead and six wounded at a football watching party. All of the victims were members of the Southeast Asian Hmong community. Police they’re establishing a gang task force to investigate the shooting, but none of those who attended the gathering appeared to have gang ties.

Lawmakers Grill Utility Executives on Blackouts as More Shutoffs Loom

Executives from Pacific Gas and Electric, along with representatives from SDG&E and SoCal Edison, testified before state lawmakers yesterday in Sacramento.
Reporter: Jeremy Siegel

Evictions Continue to Surge as Tenants Wait for California Rent Cap Law to Take Effect

And here’s some good news and bad news for California renters.
The good news? New state rent control cap will soon kick in.
The bad news? Before they do, some tenants are getting eviction notices.
Reporter: Tiffany Camhi

California Sues E-cigarette Maker Juul, Alleges it Deliberately Marketed to Teens

California on Monday sued the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging that Juul Labs deliberately marketed and sold its flavored nicotine products to teenagers.
Reporter: Holly McDede

