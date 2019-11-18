California Sues E-cigarette Maker Juul, Alleges it Deliberately Marketed to Teens

The lawsuit from California’s attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul, the multi-billion dollar vaping startup that has been widely blamed for helping spark the teen vaping craze.

California is the second state to sue the company, following a North Carolina lawsuit in May. Illinois, Massachusetts and several other states are also investigating the company.

A Juul spokesman said the company’s intended customers are adult smokers and it was expanding its commitment to develop new technology to reduce youth use. “We do not intend to attract underage users,” he said in a statement.

Under intense pressure, the company has suspended its U.S. advertising and halted sales of all but two of its flavors — menthol and tobacco.