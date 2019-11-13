From the Bay to the Supreme Court: A Doctor's Fight for DACA

Jirayut "New" Latthivongskorn immigrated to the United States with his family as a kid. They settled in the Bay Area, where they spent years living in the shadows as undocumented immigrants. They avoided visits to the doctor's and anything that would get them noticed. Then came the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gave Latthivongskorn the opportunity for temporary legal status. Now, the Trump Administration has threatened the fate of DACA, and Latthivongskorn is heading to the Supreme Court to fight back.

Guest: Farida Jabvala Romero, Immigration Reporter for KQED