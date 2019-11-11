U.S. Supreme Court Takes on DACA – and Fate of Nearly 200,000 California Dreamers

Growing up, Latthivongskorn dedicated his energy to excelling at school. He graduated from high school in Sacramento and won private scholarships that enabled him to get through UC Berkeley.

After college, Latthivongskorn and two other undocumented friends, Denisse Rojas and Angel Ku, founded Pre-Health Dreamers, an organization dedicated to helping undocumented students pursue careers in science and health.

Obama Announces DACA

On June 15, 2012, just a month after Latthivongskorn earned his bachelor’s degree in molecular and cell biology at UC Berkeley, President Barack Obama announced DACA.

Undocumented immigrants, who had arrived in the U.S. before age 16 and were under 31 years old, passed background checks and had finished high school or were enrolled in school, would be eligible for renewable, two-year work permits and protection from deportation.

Obama billed the new policy as a temporary fix, while Congress debated a permanent legalization for Dreamers that never materialized.

“This is a temporary stopgap measure that lets us focus our resources wisely while giving a degree of relief and hope to talented, driven, patriotic young people,” he said.

Young, undocumented people came out of the shadows in droves, trusting the federal government with their addresses and personal information.

Then-Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano put the program into action. Now, she is a plaintiff in one of the lawsuits to protect DACA, as president of the University of California, where about 1,700 DACA students are enrolled.

“DACA students are an important part of the university community," Napolitano said. “They become doctors, they become lawyers, they become teachers, they become taxpayers. All of that return on investment is lost if DACA goes away.”

During her tenure, the university has allocated “several millions of dollars” to support student centers and free legal services for undocumented students, said Napolitano, who recently announced that she will step down from her post next summer.

DACA Benefits

Repealing DACA and deporting its beneficiaries would cost the U.S. about $215 billion in lost economic growth, and $60 billion in lost federal taxes over the next decade, according to a 2017 study by researchers at the libertarian Cato Institute.

The vast majority of DACA recipients are employed, and the program helps them support their families. Many of these young adults are parents, with an estimated 250,000 U.S. citizen children, including almost 73,000 kids in California, according to an analysis by the Center for American Progress.

The principle behind DACA enjoys bipartisan support among the public, with a 2018 Pew Research Center survey finding 74% of respondents favored permanent legal status for immigrants brought illegally to the U.S. as kids.