Who Owns Silicon Valley?
The Bay

Who Owns Silicon Valley?

14 min
Devin KatayamaRachael Myrow
Stanford's campus spans 8,180 acres in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and is one of the largest in the country (Courtesy of Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group)

Stanford *has* more property value than Apple, Google and Intel combined. And right now in the Bay Area, everyone is watching how these big property owners choose to use their land. So what role should companies who aren’t in the development business play in this moment?

Guest: Rachael Myrow, Senior Editor of KQED’s Silicon Valley Desk

"Who Owns Silicon Valley?" is a multi-newsroom investigative project involving Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, The Mercury News, NBC Bay Area, Renaissance Journalism, and Telemundo 48 Área de la BahíaTelemundo.
