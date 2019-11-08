Stanford *has* more property value than Apple, Google and Intel combined. And right now in the Bay Area, everyone is watching how these big property owners choose to use their land. So what role should companies who aren’t in the development business play in this moment?

Guest: Rachael Myrow, Senior Editor of KQED’s Silicon Valley Desk

"Who Owns Silicon Valley?" is a multi-newsroom investigative project involving Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, The Mercury News, NBC Bay Area, Renaissance Journalism and Telemundo 48 Área de la BahíaTelemundo and KQED.

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.