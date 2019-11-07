NuStar Plant in Crockett Reopens Weeks After Fire and Explosion

The NuStar Energy plant in Crockett has resumed most of its operations more than three weeks after an explosion and fire at the facility led officials to issue shelter-in-place orders for thousands of nearby residents and forced the closure of the nearby I-80 freeway for several hours.

The reopening comes after California workplace regulators ordered the plant to shut down amid investigations by state and local agencies into the fire that burned two ethanol storage tanks on Oct. 15.

California's Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) lifted that order on Oct. 31, according to agency spokeswoman Erika Monterroza.

NuStar representative Chris Cho said the plant, dubbed the Selby Terminal, reopened on Monday for all non-ethanol service. All of the tanks holding jet fuel and diesel are back in service, and companies that deliver and take out fuel from the plant now have access to the facility, according to Cho.

"At this time, the investigation is continuing within the tank area where the incident occurred," Cho said, adding that the company did not know when its ethanol tanks would be returned to service.