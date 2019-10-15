Shelter-in-Place Order Issued for Rodeo, Crockett Following Fire at NuStar Energy Facility

A large fire at a NuStar Energy storage facility in Crockett has resulted in a shelter-in-place order for some Contra Costa County residents, from just north of Hercules along the I-80 corridor to Crockett.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office issued the order shortly after 2 p.m. — it remains in effect until 7:11 p.m.

Residents in the affected area are advised to go inside, close all windows and doors, cover any cracks around doors or windows with tape or damp towels, and turn off all air conditioners, heaters and fans.