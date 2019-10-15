Shelter-in-Place Order Issued for Rodeo, Crockett Following Fire at NuStar Energy Facility
Shelter-in-Place Order Issued for Rodeo, Crockett Following Fire at NuStar Energy Facility

David Marks
Smoke billows from a fire at a NuStar Energy storage terminal in Rodeo on Oct. 15, 2019. (Sukey Lewis/KQED)

A large fire at a NuStar Energy storage facility in Crockett has resulted in a shelter-in-place order for some Contra Costa County residents, from just north of Hercules along the I-80 corridor to Crockett.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office issued the order shortly after 2 p.m. — it remains in effect until 7:11 p.m.

Residents in the affected area are advised to go inside, close all windows and doors, cover any cracks around doors or windows with tape or damp towels, and turn off all air conditioners, heaters and fans.

The fire began around 2:00 p.m. and is pushing smoke eastward into the Central Valley, according to Kristine Roselius with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The Air District has inspectors on site providing information and expertise to the incident commander, she said.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans are warning of shutdowns on I-80 from Highway 4 to the Carquinez Bridge due to the fire.

At least two large storage tanks are burning at the NuStar facility. One of tanks is believed to contain ethanol, while the other is believed to have been empty, county officials said in a press release.

NuStar's facility is located at 90 San Pablo Ave, north of I-80 and just northeast of the Phillips 66 refinery in Rodeo.

Phillips 66 refinery personnel are assisting in a mutual aid response, said spokesperson Adrienne Ursino in an email to KQED.

"The safety of the community, the environment and our responders are of the utmost importance," Ursino said. She also noted there have been no impacts to Phillips 66 employees or operations.

Hazardous materials staff and firefighters are responding and conducting air monitoring on-site.

Cal Fire crews were also responding to a small 5-acre brush fire sparked by the NuStar tank fire.

This post will be updated.

