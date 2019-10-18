Lone Worker Found Inside NuStar Plant During Massive Blaze Was a Contractor

"The facility was evacuated but there is one contract employee that could not get out of the building and they are in the back of the facility. Caller stated that the fire department is aware of the contractor location," the entry stated.

The worker was not seriously injured, Cal/OHSA spokesman Frank Pollizzi said Friday.

NuStar on Friday afternoon released its 72-hour follow-up report to the county. The report notes the cause of the fire, which started at approximately 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday and was abated at about 9 p.m., is still unknown and under investigation. There were less than 3,000 barrels of denatured ethanol in each of the two tanks that caught fire, plus "an unknown quantity of other potential fuels (diesel and jet) released through broken lines," according to the report.

The report also states that the terminal was evacuated within approximately two minutes, with the exception of the lone contractor, who was rescued within 20 minutes. There were no employee or contractor injuries and one firefighter sustained a minor burn injury.

"I think it's important to understand what training workers, whether they be contractors or employees, went through," said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia, who said the contractor was unable to give emergency workers any information about the tanks' contents.

A petrochemical facility, he added, needs to have a system in place for people who understand the plant to meet with first responders on arrival during emergencies.

"It's less important whether it's contractor or an employee and more about insuring everybody there, however long they've worked there, is sufficiently trained to maximize safety and reduce harm at the facility," said Gioia, who sits on the board of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and the California Air Resources Board.

Gioia said the front gate of the NuStar facility was locked when firefighters arrived and that its emergency fire suppression system was not activated.

NuStar has said there was "initial confusion" about which tanks were involved because the explosion and fire erupted so quickly.