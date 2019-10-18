Lone Worker Found Inside NuStar Plant During Massive Blaze Was a Contractor

After responding to a major explosion and fire at the NuStar Energy plant in Crockett on Tuesday, rescue workers found only one person inside the facility — a contract worker who had been brought in to perform maintenance and was reportedly unable to tell firefighters what material was inside the tanks that were ablaze.
A spokesman for California's Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) said the worker was found trapped at the plant and had to be rescued by firefighters in the moments after emergency responders arrived.
Chris Cho, a NuStar representative, confirmed on Friday that the worker was not employed by the energy company, but declined to reveal the name of the worker's employer.
"Unfortunately, since the contractor is not our employee, and part of the ongoing investigation, we are not at liberty to release that information. The contractor was at our terminal that day performing scheduled routine maintenance," Cho said in an email.
An entry, added just an hour after the fire, to a California Office of Emergency Services hazardous spills database, described the situation before the worker was rescued.