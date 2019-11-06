London Breed Breezes to Victory — Elected to First Full Term as Mayor of SF
London Breed Breezes to Victory — Elected to First Full Term as Mayor of SF

Guy Marzorati
Mayor London Breed celebrates her re-election with Supervisor Norman Yee.  (Stephanie Lister/KQED News)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed cruised to re-election on Tuesday, winning her first full term against a field of little-known opponents.

Breed, who won a special election in 2018 to serve the remainder of late Mayor Ed Lee's term, declared victory less than 90 minutes after the polls closed Tuesday evening.

"Thank you for honoring me with four more years as Mayor!” she told a cheering crowd at her election party. "Every single day that I get up, I’m thinking, 'What are we going to do to make San Francisco better now and for generations to come?' I grew up in this city and in poverty and I never thought that in my life that I would have the opportunity to serve in this capacity, and I don't take it lightly."

With no strong progressive candidate stepping forward to challenge her, Breed's re-election was never really in doubt. Instead, the ultimate success of her night — and the real referendum on her performance as mayor thus far — will be determined by the margin of her victory and the results of a handful of local races and ballot measures that she supported.

In the first round of voting, Breed easily pulled ahead of the other five candidates with a strong majority of support.

Breed took office in July 2018, after winning a bitterly fought campaign against former state Sen. Mark Leno and Supervisor Jane Kim.

Less than a year and a half later, no established progressive candidate challenged Breed for re-election and the other candidates were largely unknown to city voters.

Ellen Lee Zhou, a behavioral health clinician and Breed's most conservative opponent, received some attention for purchasing a billboard that was removed by its owner for an "offensive" depiction of Breed. 

Also challenging Breed was Joel Ventresca, a former county commissioner and previous mayoral candidate; Paul Ybarra Robertson, a former school district employee; Wilma Pang, founder of a Chinatown organization that promotes local tourism; and Robert L. Jordan, Jr, a street minister.

