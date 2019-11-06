It's Between Suzy Loftus and Chesa Boudin for SF District Attorney

San Francisco’s District Attorney race remained too close to call late Tuesday, with progressive reform candidate Chesa Boudin taking a slight lead over interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus.
The early returns indicate a tight race between Loftus, a former prosecutor and police commissioner who most recently worked as legal counsel to San Francisco County Sheriff Vicki Hennessey, and Boudin, a deputy public defender who attracted national attention for his progressive platform.
The other two candidates — Deputy Attorney General Leif Dautch and Nancy Tung, an Alameda County deputy district attorney — were trailing Loftus and Boudin.
Both Boudin and Loftus struck optimistic notes Tuesday night.
Loftus has been acting as the interim district attorney for a month, following the unexpected resignation of George Gascón in October. Even before Gascón's surprise decision to quit his post early, the race was the most hotly contested in this off-year election.