Voters Say Yes to Educator Housing in San Francisco. $600 Million Affordable Housing Bond Likely to Pass

"It's a big bond. It's a lot of money and some people may have been asking themselves is this going to be meaningful to me," said Matthias Mormino, policy analyst for Chinatown Community Development Center, an affordable housing development group in San Francisco. "But being able to expand these affordable housing projects geographically in other neighborhoods is exciting."

This is the largest affordable housing bond that San Francisco has put on the ballot. The city's last affordable housing bond was passed in 2015 — the same year Mayor Ed Lee was reelected — and cashed in at $310 million. That bond produced about 1,600 units of affordable housing, with $100 million going toward 548 low-income housing units.

Before that, the last successful bond measure solely for affordable housing was passed in 1996. San Franciscans voted down affordable housing bond measures in 2002 for $250 million and in 2004 for $200 million. Voters three years ago approved reappropriating some bond money from a measure that was first passed in 1992 to buy housing units that needed earthquake retrofits.