Voters Say Yes to Educator Housing in San Francisco. $600 Million Affordable Housing Bond Likely to Pass

San Francisco voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly gave the city permission to build housing projects for teachers and educators on publicly owned land, while a $600 million affordable housing bond, the largest in the city’s history, leads with a narrow margin.
Proposition A, a plan to increase property taxes to fund affordable housing is leading with a narrow margin as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night. City officials estimate the bond will produce approximately 2,800 units of affordable housing. That money will be divided among senior, low-income and middle-income housing, including some funding to support housing projects for educators.