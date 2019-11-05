What Now for Stanford's Ambitious Plans for Growth?

After three years of back and forth with Santa Clara County, Stanford University pulled a shocker last week by dropping its bid to build another 3.5 million square feet of academic facilities and student housing over the next 15 years. What happened?

In a statement explaining their decision to pull out of applying for what's called a general use permit, Stanford officials wrote that "feasibility" was a big issue and obliquely referenced a tug of war with county supervisors over how to mitigate the consequences of future growth.

"While we are stepping back from this permit process, we will be launching a new phase of engagement with our local communities," the statement said. "We hope to gain deeper mutual understanding of the challenges facing our region, how Stanford can best enhance its contribution to addressing those challenges, and what the implications are for our longer-term campus development."

At the heart of this conflict is the impact Stanford's size has on the region. Increasingly, surrounding communities are asking whether the university should do more to address its role in Silicon Valley's housing crisis.