How Stanford Came to Dominate the Landscape in Silicon Valley

In recent years, as the region's housing crisis has metastasized, a growing number of community voices are asking whether Stanford's size comes attached to a greater responsibility to house its faculty and staff. "Stanford certainly has, in many people's eyes, a responsibility to do their fair share," Staiger said. "Now, what they think is their fair share and how that's being handled? It's different than others because they have space on their lands for housing."

How Stanford Came to Be So Big

Stanford has one of the largest campuses in the country and sits on roughly 8,180 acres straddling the border of two counties. UC Davis, for comparison's sake, is just 5,300 acres.

As every visitor who takes a campus tour learns, the university was founded by a grieving father who dedicated the school to his son.

Amasa Leland Stanford was one of the "Big Four,” a group of California merchants who banded together to build the western portion of America’s first transcontinental railroad, the Central Pacific, with generous support from state and federal governments.

Stanford lived lavishly off the profits of his railroad. He joined an exclusive coterie of ultra-wealthy people and owned both a mansion on Nob Hill in San Francisco and a country estate south of the city. He grew grapes and raised horses on a stretch of land that grew to rival the rancheras of the Spanish colonial era.

He might have faded into history if not for a tragedy that struck the family in 1884 when his 15-year-old son, Leland Jr., died of typhoid fever while touring Italy.

With no heir to pass on all their wealth on, the grief-stricken parents decided to launch a university. In 1885, they donated their land to a new school — with the unusual stipulation that it could never be sold.

Land Rich, Cash Poor

For decades following, this edict guaranteed Stanford would be land rich in an area many considered the boonies. To this day, one of Stanford's nicknames is “The Farm.”

It wasn't until the 1950s that Stanford officials devised a plan to lease out land they couldn't sell.

"[Stanford] Shopping Center is on leased land," said Staiger. "The [Stanford] Research Park is on leased land." The leasing deals allow Stanford to generate income without selling the land, which they're prohibited from doing by the 1885 founding grant.

Then a man named Fred Terman helped launch what we now call Silicon Valley, first as an electrical engineering professor and then as provost at Stanford. Terman was one of the first to encourage tech talent and businesses to stay close to campus rather than seek fame and fortune elsewhere.

"I would say the university made a major contribution to the companies here," Terman said in a 1969 interview. "But then, the companies made a major contribution to those parts of the university that contributed to these companies. So we all grew up together, really."

Today, Stanford boasts an endowment of $27.7 billion, which puts it near the top in the U.S., behind Harvard and Yale.