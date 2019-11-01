Haiku Lighten the Mood in Dark Times Brought on by Power Shutoffs

Up in California's Gold Country, PG&E's power shutoffs in October hit residents hard: Schools closed, businesses shuttered, cell phone communications faltered, medical services were impacted and food rotted in powerless refrigerators — all while freezing temperatures set in.

Jeffrey Beemer, a massage therapist from Camino in El Dorado County, said the power blackouts were interrupting — or rather coming to dominate — people's lives, and he wanted to give them a humor-filled way to vent: haiku.

"There were a lot of people expressing themselves in negative ways — like they're shaking their fists at the air, sometimes," he said. "So I thought, why not just express ourselves and have some fun with it. I've always liked haiku. ... I just pictured it more like people blowing off steam with a smile."

And boy, people did.

After Beemer posted his haiku idea to the ECDW Chat page, a group on Facebook, he got dozens of replies, many capturing a slice of life without power.

Here are the ones who said their haiku could be shared:

Where is my husband?

Sitting in car in driveway.

Checking his Facebook.

— Alison Smith Loeprich

Cold and dark no light

Children don't open the fridge

Beans and Franks again

— Laura Waugh

