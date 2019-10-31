'We Could Not Bathe or Keep Warm': Tales From the PG&E Power Shutoffs

"I'm in an area impacted by the '17 Nuns Fire in Glen Ellen. Having the challenges and inconveniences of no power, no hot water and no heat on 35-degree mornings and having to show up clean, dressed and fed for a workday in the midst of my grief has been compounded by not being able to find comfort at home. The traumatic reminders of smoke and wind like the wildfires we experienced previously has been a less-than-perfect storm." — Mary, Glen Ellen in Sonoma County

"Our son and daughter-in-law were evacuated from Larkfield and are staying with us in Bennett Valley. We are without electricity. Their adorable 14-year-old cat, upset by the move, is now in intensive care at a local veterinary hospital due to kidney failure because he refused to eat or drink for three days in his unfamiliar surroundings. Joey means everything to them. He’s a rescue kitty with a charming, loving personality. We’re hoping for the best for him." — Carole Robison, Santa Rosa in Sonoma County

"Four days without power. Had no cell service for most of Sunday, so no ability to contact anyone without meeting them in person. Lost all food in the fridge and freezer. Though I'm a salaried employee, I'll likely have to use vacation time to get paid or go without pay — not helpful with property taxes coming due.

"Obvious inconvenience: huge crowds at local charging stations, extra time to get around town with no street lighting, low to no supplies at the few stores open.

"The bright spot: people have been amazing. I'm grateful to my city and county for trying to keep things running (through charging stations and other support services) as best they can under the circumstances. The county has done a great job in trying to provide communications to residents about events and next steps, certainly more communicative and timely than PG&E. All told, this cannot be the new normal." — Kimberly Andrade, San Rafael in Marin County

