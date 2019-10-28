Firefighters Try to Use Break in Windy Weather to Get Handle on Sonoma County Blaze

Winds that pushed the fire over the weekend – with a top gust of 102 mph recorded in The Geysers area of Sonoma County on Sunday morning – decreased dramatically Monday.

Cal Fire commanders said they hoped to use the period of relative calm to bolster containment lines on the northeast flank of the fire, near Mount St. Helena, and in the Shiloh Ridge and Mark West Springs area on the north side of Santa Rosa. At the same time, they plan to do further structure defense for in the evacuated towns of Healdsburg and Windsor.

Those preparations are needed because weather forecasters say the respite from hostile winds will be brief, with another episode of gusty weather likely to begin after sunrise Tuesday. That next windstorm has prompted PG&E to warn customers that it will once again cut power to an as yet unannounced number of customers in as many as 32 counties. It will be the utility's third voluntary blackout in a week.

The Sonoma County conflagration, dubbed the Kincade Fire, broke out last Wednesday night in The Geysers area and quickly threatened Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor.

Cal Fire said that by early Monday, the blaze had burned 66,231 acres. The fire has destroyed 96 buildings, including at least 40 homes, and is threatening nearly 80,000 more structures, according to Cal Fire. More that 4,100 personnel are working the blaze. Two firefighters have been injured, with one being airlifted to UC Davis for burns.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said Monday the wind that pushed the fire hard over the weekend is slowing but that will change soon.

"It's going to give us a good window of opportunity with some quieter weather this afternoon, overnight tonight and into Tuesday morning," Walbrun said. "So we hope the firefighters can take advantage of those calmer weather conditions. What we're starting to get ready for though is another red flag event. Right now it looks like that's going to start some time Tuesday morning and push us into Wednesday morning."

Cal Fire fire behavior analyst Steve Volmer said Monday the change in weather should reduce the fire intensity, but there were still "a lot of problems with the fire-weakened timber in the area."

"It's coming down across the roads, causing us issues getting to and from the area, as well as causing a lot of spot fires to roll out down those steep drainages in the northern portion of the incident," Volmer said.

All evacuation orders are still intact and Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick asked on Sunday for evacuees to be patient.

"Your life is our priority. It's my priority as your sheriff. And right now it's still too dangerous to enter the evacuation zones," Essick said. "We will get your returned as soon as it is safe."

But Essick also advised individuals to heed evacuation orders.

"You cannot win," Essick said Sunday. "When this fire decides to make a run and the winds are pushing it, you can't win and you're really putting yourself at risk, and you're putting those firefighters who are going to have to come in and rescue you at risk as well."

In addition to Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor, portions of northern Santa Rosa and most of Sonoma County west of U.S. 101 to the coast are also under evacuation orders.

Evacuation warnings have been placed on the following: the city of Calistoga, Napa County north of Diamond Mountain Road to Dunaweal Lane; east of the Sonoma County/Napa County Line; south of the Lake County/Napa County line.

Jonathan Cox, a division chief with Cal Fire, warned everyone in the region to be prepared.

"We ask that everybody who is outside of an evacuation zone have a plan," Cox said Sunday. "This fire could change direction and activity at any moment and that could result in additional evacuations."

Fire conditions statewide have made California a "tinderbox," Cox said. Of the state's 58 counties, 43 were under warnings for high fire danger Sunday.

The Sonoma County Office of Education announced all school districts in the county would shut down schools Monday and Tuesday, and would asses on a day-to-day basis when those schools would reopen. Schools were also closed in Marin County, which was almost 100% blacked out in the PG&E outage.