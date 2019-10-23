San Francisco’s Car-Free Market Street Makeover

Starting in January, San Francisco will ban private cars from Market Street as part of a major overhaul to make the city’s main thoroughfare safer for pedestrians, cyclists and public transit. The plan has taken a decade to approve. What can we expect Market Street to look like not just in six months, but fifteen years? We asked Dan Brekke, transportation editor for KQED News.

