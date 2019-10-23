San Francisco’s Car-Free Market Street Makeover
Search
X
Donate
The Bay

San Francisco’s Car-Free Market Street Makeover

14 min
Devin KatayamaDan Brekke
A frame from the 1906 film "A Trip Down Market Street Before the Fire." The movie was shot shortly before the April 18 earthquake and fire devastated much of the city.  (Library of Congress via YouTube)

Starting in January, San Francisco will ban private cars from Market Street as part of a major overhaul to make the city’s main thoroughfare safer for pedestrians, cyclists and public transit. The plan has taken a decade to approve. What can we expect Market Street to look like not just in six months, but fifteen years? We asked Dan Brekke, transportation editor for KQED News.

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m.  Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.