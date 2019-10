The number of customers with medical needs and enrolled in the utility's medical baseline program, which offers lower energy rates for older and disabled people who need extra power to operate ventilators, dialysis machines or mechanized wheelchairs, are also listed below.

But public health officers and consumer advocates say that the medical baseline program under-represents who’s at risk in a shutoff area. For instance, people who live in buildings that receive just one electric bill — or in mobile home communities — can’t register.

Below is a list of cities by county and the number of estimated customers that could be affected. This table will be updated as more information becomes available.