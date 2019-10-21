Why the S.F. District Attorney’s Race Matters and What You Need to Know

This year’s race for San Francisco District Attorney has been a doozy. The four-way race to replace George Gascón is wide open. The Nov. 5 elections took on some extra controversy this month when Gascón abruptly resigned. The next day, Mayor London Breed named Suzy Loftus interim DA -- just weeks before the polls close. What does this mean for the city? And why the DA position is way more important than you might think.

Guest: Scott Shafer, Editor of KQED's Politics & Government Desk

