Why the S.F. District Attorney’s Race Matters and What You Need to Know
Devin KatayamaScott ShaferEricka Cruz Guevarra
Candidates for San Francisco District Attorney (L-R): Chesa Boudin, Leif Dautch, Suzy Loftus, Nancy Tung. (Sheraz Sadiq/KQED)

This year’s race for San Francisco District Attorney has been a doozy. The four-way race to replace George Gascón is wide open. The Nov. 5 elections took on some extra controversy this month when Gascón abruptly resigned. The next day, Mayor London Breed named Suzy Loftus interim DA -- just weeks before the polls close. What does this mean for the city? And why the DA position is way more important than you might think.

Guest: Scott Shafer, Editor of KQED's Politics & Government Desk

Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local, Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m.  Find The Bay on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, NPR One, or via Alexa.

