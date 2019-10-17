Meet the New Californians Pursuing Their Dreams in The Golden State
Meet the New Californians Pursuing Their Dreams in The Golden State

KQED News Staff

The California Dream of the ‘60s was all about beach, carefree living and opportunity — a "Golden Era" where a house awaited you along with 2.5 kids and a dog. Today, living in California is marked by a statewide housing crisis, deadly wildfires and the rising cost of living. The dream may not be carefree anymore, but it’s being reimagined as the state and its people move toward the future.

Wine grower Tara Coronado of Beaver Vineyards at her farm
Wine grower Tara Coronado of Beaver Vineyards at her farm (KQED)

In this video series, we profile young people who are pursuing their version of the California Dream in the current reality. We’ll dive into the lives of 22-year-old Berkeley City Council member Rigel Robinson, wine grower Tara Coronado and Guatemalan immigrant and court interpreter Henry Sales.

Henry Sales immigrated from Guatemala to California in 2011 and now travels the country as a court interpreter in immigration hearings.
Henry Sales immigrated from Guatemala to California in 2011 and now travels the country as a court interpreter in immigration hearings. (Adam Grossberg/KQED)

Coming soon:

Oct. 22: The New California Farmer
Oct. 29: The New California Politician
Nov. 5: The New California Immigrant

22-year old UC Berkeley graduate Rigel Robinson became Berkeley's youngest-ever city council member with his election in 2018.
22-year old UC Berkeley graduate Rigel Robinson became Berkeley's youngest-ever city council member with his election in 2018. (Joel Rojas)

The California Dream series is a statewide media collaboration of CALmatters, KPBS, KPCC, KQED and Capital Public Radio, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the James Irvine Foundation and the College Futures Foundation.

