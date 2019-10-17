Meet the New Californians Pursuing Their Dreams in The Golden State

The California Dream of the ‘60s was all about beach, carefree living and opportunity — a "Golden Era" where a house awaited you along with 2.5 kids and a dog. Today, living in California is marked by a statewide housing crisis, deadly wildfires and the rising cost of living. The dream may not be carefree anymore, but it’s being reimagined as the state and its people move toward the future.

In this video series, we profile young people who are pursuing their version of the California Dream in the current reality. We’ll dive into the lives of 22-year-old Berkeley City Council member Rigel Robinson, wine grower Tara Coronado and Guatemalan immigrant and court interpreter Henry Sales.

Coming soon:

Oct. 22: The New California Farmer

Oct. 29: The New California Politician

Nov. 5: The New California Immigrant

The California Dream series is a statewide media collaboration of CALmatters, KPBS, KPCC, KQED and Capital Public Radio, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the James Irvine Foundation and the College Futures Foundation.