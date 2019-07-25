He also works as an interpreter at immigration courts, where Mam became one of the top 10 languages used during hearings, according to U.S. Department of Justice statistics.

Along the U.S.-Mexico border, Guatemalans represent a third of the 781,000 people arrested by immigration authorities since October.

At the Oakland Unified School District, Guatemala surpassed Mexico as the top country of origin for new students in the U.S. in less than three years. Since 2016, the number of students who report speaking Mam at home has doubled to about 1,130, according to district officials.

But that number does not include dozens of charter schools in the city, so the Mam student population is likely much greater, said Nicole Knight, who directs OUSD’s English Learner and Multilingual Achievement office.

“The teachers and principals are just grappling with what is the best way to support students, not just because of their language needs, but many students are coming very heavily impacted by trauma, and with interrupted schooling,” Knight said.

Sales arrived in Oakland at age 17 after his parents, who had moved to the city years before, successfully petitioned to get a green card for him, he said.

Adapting to a completely new urban environment and learning English from scratch with other recently arrived immigrants at Oakland International High School was very difficult, said Sales.

“I almost gave up,” he said. “But my parents kept telling me — even though they never went to school — ‘just do your best and ... one day you will succeed and you will teach others.’ That really motivated me.”

The first waves of Mam Guatemalans began arriving in Oakland in the 1980s during that country’s bloody civil war. Many were displaced by the Guatemalan army’s counterinsurgency operations that killed hundreds of thousands of civilians and destroyed highlands villages, according to Susanne Jonas, a retired lecturer at UC Santa Cruz who co-wrote the book “Guatemala-U.S. Migration: Transforming Regions.”

Long-term Oakland resident Francisco Pablo Matias, a Mam interpreter and outreach worker at the nonprofit Street Level Health Project, remembers soldiers streaming into his town of Todos Santos when he was a young man.

“Soldiers came to kill us, to beat us, to kick us out,” said Matias in Spanish, adding that the violence was coupled with deep-seated discrimination against indigenous people in Guatemala. “The government there doesn’t defend us.”

He left the potato fields he worked at in Todos Santos in 1984 and made his way to the Bay Area, where he heard from friends who had escaped Guatemala’s civil war. They told Matias that there was a greater chance of fixing their immigration status here compared to other parts of the country.

“My countrymen here were already winning political asylum,” said Matias, whose friends in Oakland referred him to an attorney that helped him win his asylum claim.

In Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood, Mam families with young children are often seen walking along International Boulevard wearing traditional, hand-woven Mayan skirts and blouses, which can now be purchased at stores in the area.

While newcomers struggle with steep housing costs and navigating through work and city services, Sales said in some ways Mam people are finding Oakland more accepting of their indigenous culture than their home country.

He learned more about the history of Mam people in Guatemala while attending high school in Oakland, he said. And he wants to help other Mam immigrants be proud of their language and cultural heritage.

That's why Sales organized a free event open to the public in May, featuring traditional Mam dances, art and food to show others their culture.

“I love connecting communities,” he said. “Now that I'm here I understand my rights and I understand who we are, and I’ll teach anyone that wants to learn the language.”

The California Dream series is a statewide media collaboration of CalMatters, KPBS, KPCC, KQED and Capital Public Radio, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the James Irvine Foundation and the College Futures Foundation.