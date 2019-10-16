A Contractor Died Fighting a 2016 Wildfire – His Employer Was Just Convicted of Violating Labor Laws

Heavy equipment firms that contract with Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service are required to have workers' comp. After state regulators determined the company lacked the benefit, Monterey County prosecutors charged Czirban with insurance and workers' compensation fraud and failure to pay taxes, among other counts.

Czirban pleaded not guilty. More than three years after the fire and Reagan's death, the case has come to a close.

In each of the next two years following Reagan's death, heavy equipment operators employed by small firms who contract with Cal Fire died helping battle some of California's worst fires.

In fact, the verdict comes two years to the day after Garrett Paiz, a private contractor helping firefighters battle the Nuns Fire, was killed after the water tanker he was driving crashed in Napa County on Oct. 16 2017.

State regulators determined that his employer, Red Bluff-based Tehama Transport, did not have workers' comp. The state Labor Commissioner's Office fined the firm and shut it down.

Two years to the day after Reagan died, bulldozer operator Donald Ray Smith, 81, of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County, was killed during the Carr Fire near Redding when the rapidly growing fire overtook him. The company he worked for, Robert Dominikus General Engineering, did not have workers' comp either. State officials cited the company.

The verdict sends a message to heavy equipment contractors, according to Veena Dubal, an associate professor at UC Hastings College of the Law, who specializes in employment and has followed cases involving heavy equipment contractors in California's wildfire gig economy.

"If they continue to misclassify their workers and fail to provide the required workers' compensation insurance, as required by law, then they are taking a huge personal risk," Dubal said in an email.