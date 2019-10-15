New Chevron Crude Spills Emerge in Kern County Oil Field

Thousands of gallons of crude petroleum began spouting out of the ground near a part of Chevron's steam injection well network in a Kern County oil field over the weekend, prompting a new cleanup effort and state response.

The two new spills, one of which covered the length of two football fields, are in the northwestern portion of the Cymric Oil Field, in the same area where a larger uncontrolled release of 234,000 gallons of oil has taken place since August.

A "seep" in an area of the field called 36W began leaking a small amount of oil on Oct. 12 but has now stopped, according to Chevron and state officials.

Early the next morning, a larger release in the same area began sending crude petroleum and water into a dry stream bed and land nearby. The company said late Monday that close to 10,000 gallons of oil has been released from the second spill, prompting crews to bring in vacuum trucks and begin cleanup work.

That second release was initially described as "very active" with high energy steam and fluid, according to Teresa Schilling, a spokeswoman for the Department of Conservation which oversees California's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources.