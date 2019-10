Chevron was fined $2.7 million by state regulators for a Kern County oil spill that released about 400,000 gallons of crude.

With revenue of over $150 billion in 2018, the oil giant shouldn't have too much trouble finding a spare million or two lying around.

Meanwhile, another Chevron "surface expression" that has been happening since 2003 has released tens of millions of gallons of crude.