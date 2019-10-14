KQED's Podcast #Rightnowish Tackles How Art Shapes the Bay

Bay Area artists have a tendency to embed politics and messages for society into their creative work. KQED's newest podcast Rightnowish highlights those artists -- and how what they make is shapes (and has been shaped by) where we are. Author and KQED Arts writer Pendarvis Harshaw brings us into his conversations with artists, creatives and thinkers who teach us about Bay Area life and culture.

Guest: Pendarvis Harshaw, KQED Arts writer and Host of Rightnowish

