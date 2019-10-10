Newsom, PG&E and the Perils of Power Politics

Gov. Pete Wilson signed the bill and energy deregulation took effect in 1998, the year Davis was elected. It was intended to increase competition in the electricity market, and initially customers saw a drop in energy prices. But Davis soon found his agenda upended by a debacle that was largely out of his hands.

By May of 2000, the state power grid was short of power, initiating months of planned rolling blackouts and surging prices for electricity.

Most of Gov. Davis's State of the State Speech in January, 2001 was used to address California's energy crisis.

While saying "our job today is not to engage in an ideological debate over the pros and cons of deregulation," he reminded the assembled legislators that he had nothing to do with creating the crisis, adding that proponents of deregulation "certainly didn't envision this mess, but we must face reality. California's deregulation scheme is a colossal and dangerous failure. In short, an energy nightmare."

It was also a political nightmare for Davis.

"In a period of four months in early 2001, his polling numbers completely collapsed," recalled Garry South, who was Davis's senior political adviser before and during the energy crisis. "It was shocking."

Steve Maviglio, who was Gov. Davis's press secretary at the time, recalled an "all hands on deck" mentality in the governor's office. The governor urged Californians to conserve energy to help ease the supply-and-demand problem.

"Little did we know there was an invisible hand called Enron behind everything ... which we learned only after the governor was recalled," Maviglio told KQED this week. Enron was able to exploit weaknesses in California's law, generating huge profits for them and contributing to the state's problems.

As Davis grappled with the crisis — urging conservation and fast-tracking new power plants to increase the supply of electricity — California continued experiencing rolling blackouts.

South remembers "all these loudmouths who were running around calling Davis a wimp because he didn't send in the National Guard to take over the plants." Of course it was much more complicated than that anyway. The problem was less the utilities than the outside companies like Enron.

Besides, South said, "you always have to calibrate big bold actions that you would take against the utility and the potential downsides of those actions."

Like Davis, Newsom inherited this problem. There have been years of neglect by PG&E, which has failed to properly trim trees near power lines. PG&E's negligence was ultimately blamed for downed lines that sparked some of the worst fires, including the devastating ones in Napa and Sonoma Counties two years ago.

A PG&E electrical transmission line was also found to be responsible for sparking the Camp Fire last year — the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in modern California history.

Just last week, Gov. Newsom signed a package of 22 wildfire-related bills, including ones aimed at requiring companies to properly maintain their equipment by keeping trees away from utility lines. Bills authored by State Sen. Bill Dodd from Napa should help mitigate the negative impact of planned power shutdowns and provide independent audits of utilities' tree trimming efforts.

But Maviglio thinks Newsom should respond more forcefully to the blackouts.

"If this continues, there has to be a longer term strategy," Maviglio said. "There are options out there. Putting more micro-grids on the line. Being way more aggressive in cutting back some of the trees that caused this thing — that's all within the control of government," Maviglio said. "Here we are in a state that runs on electricity, the leader in technology and [that] we don't have the power to make those tools work seems kind of weird."